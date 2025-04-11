REPORT: Cardinals Host Michigan DL
The Arizona Cardinals are set to host one of the NFL Draft's top prospects in Michigan Wolverines DL Kenneth Grant, according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo.
The Michigan standout is a player who has steadily improved his draft stock since last summer, despite inconsistencies regarding where he will be selected on day one — And he is for sure a slam dunk to be a top 32 pick.
When the Wolverines won the national championship in 2023 they did so with one of the best defensive lines we’ve seen in the last 10 years, and Grant was one of their main contributors to the unit.
The 6’4, 331lbs big man eats up blocks and is a stout run defender. In 2024, he showed serious development as a pass rusher to complement his previous strengths.
When you considered that Grant is doing this as a more traditional nose tackle, it becomes all the more impressive.
Grant has truly become one of the more well-rounded defensive lineman in his class and he will have terrific value whether he’s a top-10 pick or back end of the first round pick. He’s safe, has a high floor, and fits most defenses.
It is worth remembering, however, that the Cardinals have made serious investments to their defensive line. Both Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell were brought in this off-season on two-year and one-year contract respectively.
With both in their 30s and Campbell closer to 40 they obviously aren’t long-term answers, but they’re good enough to get the job done for at least this season. Their additions could mean the team is looking to address other spots early in the draft.
I’ve been a proponent for a long time the edge rusher is the biggest need for this team in round one and I’m certainly not backing down off of that now. In fact, my stance on that has only strengthened thanks to Tomlinson and Campbell.
But I also stand firm that a defensive lineman must be added early in the draft; Arizona’s first pick on day two would be a BPA selection for defensive lineman for me personally.
Now, with all of that being said, I still think Grant would be a terrific selection in the first-round. My only hold back would be how much time he will find on the field as a rookie. He’ll be competing with the two affirmation veterans along with third-year man Dante Stills. We may also see Darius Robinson get some looks in his second season.
The competition will be stiff, and it may be hard for Grant to find the field consistently. This is enticing to me, as I want players in this draft who will be major contributors out of the gate; this scenario would not allow Grant to do such.
That’s also a very surface level assumption. For all I know Grant could be the best lineman from day one and make the rest of the guys fight for time.
I’ve been wrong many times before and I will be wrong many more times later.
I would perceive this pick as more of a long-term investment. I’m personally not on board with that, but I’m also able to understand the bigger picture of adding an elite interior defender if he’s on the board. And again, I could always be (happily) wrong about that.
There’s absolutely smoke to the fire of Grant becoming a Cardinal and it would be a selection I would encourage many to get excited over. Football games are won in the trenches and Grant provides you a major advantage in that department.
No matter what he may or may not do as a rookie, we should have no shortage of confidence that he will become a star at the next level — especially with this coaching staff.