Report: Cardinals Met With Draft OL
The Arizona Cardinals met with University of Central Florida OT Amari Kight at the Hula Bowl, the player revealed in an interview with The Draft Network's Justin Melo.
"I didn’t have any bad meetings, that’s for sure. I met with the Cardinals, Browns, Bears, Chargers, a handful of teams. I met with a few other teams as well. I enjoyed every encounter I had with those teams. I can’t complain," Kight told Melo.
Kight also told Melo teams explored the potential of him playing guard at the next level after primarily playing at tackle for UCF/Alabama.
"When meeting with teams at the Hula Bowl, we did discuss the possibility of me playing guard. I wanted to talk about my versatility. Throughout my college career, I’ve played both tackle and both guard positions. That was something that stood out to scouts," said Kight.
Versatility is something extremely important to Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort, especially in the trenches.
Arizona could be looking for depth at right tackle with starter Jonah Williams recovering from a major injury and backup Kelvin Beachum hitting free agency/contemplating retirement.
The Cardinals did draft Christian Jones last year, though the fifth-round pick appeared in just two games for Arizona.
Offensive line could be a position group to watch for the Cardinals at No. 16, as Arizona could see changes at all but left tackle and center moving into 2025.
The Cardinals have six picks in the 2025 NFL Draft and $70 million in cap space to spend in free agency.