Report: Cardinals Request GM Interview With Titans' Monti Ossenfort

The Arizona Cardinals are in search of their next general manager. The Tennessee Titans could hold the key to their next leader.

The Arizona Cardinals continue their search for their next general manager after Steve Keim officially stepped away yesterday with the following release from the team:

"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been relieved of his duties. In addition, General Manager Steve Keim has decided to step away from his position in order to focus on his health. The team wishes them well and thanks both of them for their contributions."

The Cardinals have already requested a handful of names to interview for the opening, as guys such as Chicago's Ian Cunningham and San Francisco's Adam Peters/Ran Carthon.

In-house candidates such as Quentin Harris and Adrian Wilson have already been interviewed according to owner Michael Bidwill, who spoke to reporters yesterday. Former New York Giants GM Jerry Reese was also scheduled to interview for the job on Tuesday.

Bidwill said the net would be thrown far and wide to interview a wide array of potential candidates, and that extends all the way to Tennessee as the Cardinals requested to interview Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero:

Ossenfort has served in that position since 2020 after bouncing in various roles between the Houston Texans and New England Patriots. He first began as an intern in 2001 with the Minnesota Vikings.

His time in New England (working in the front office alongside Bill Belichick) is perhaps most notable with nearly 15 years of experience with one of the most successful franchises since the turn of the millennium.

We may see the Cardinals hire a general manager on an advanced timeline after Bidwill admitted he would like to have a GM in place before hiring a new head coach. Bidwill admitted to a sense of urgency when looking for his next guy:

"Oh, yes. There's an incredible sense of urgency and believe me, like I said, on the phone and exchanging texts and messages and phone calls, getting the input of a lot of folks and trying to get a 360 degree view of a number of candidates," Bidwill told reporters.

"And we're also not done, there is no fixed list at this point. I'm trying to throw the net - cast the net as far and wide as I can."

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Two Cardinals Crack PFF Top 50 Free Agents

Full 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Cardinals Request Two GM Interviews With Top 49ers Executives

Titans Reportedly Request Permission to Interview Quentin Harris