Report: Cardinals Request to Interview Ravens' Joe Hortiz

The Arizona Cardinals continue their search for their next general manager after Steve Keim officially stepped down from those duties after ten years in the position.

After the news broke on Monday, Arizona has been fairly active in their attempts to request and coordinate interviews for the open position.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill confirmed that interior candidates such as Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris have already interviewed for the position. Today, reports also confirmed that Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham interviewed with the team after former Giants GM Jerry Reese interviewed on Tuesday.

Tennessee's Monti Ossenfort and San Francisco's Adam Peters/Ran Carthon are more names the Cardinals requested to speak with, although Peters declined the opportunity from both the Cardinals and Titans to interview at this time.

Now, Arizona has requested to interview another candidate in Baltimore Ravens' director of player personnel Joe Hortiz:

As Schefter points out in his tweet, he interviewed for openings with the Giants and Steelers last season. Hortiz has been with a highly respected Ravens organization for 25 years.

Bidwill told reporters on Monday that ideally he would like to hire a general manager to help with selecting the team's next head coach. Arizona is set to interview Sean Payton and Vance Joseph at this time.

