    • October 15, 2021
    Report: Browns RB Nick Chubb Out for Sunday's Game Against Cardinals

    The Arizona Cardinals will face the Cleveland Browns this week, but not top-tier running back Nick Chubb.
    Author:

    The Cleveland Browns will take on the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday without its premier playmaker on offense. 

    Running back Nick Chubb did not practice all week with a calf injury, and NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday that he will not play. 

    Chubb is a part of Cleveland's two-headed monster at tailback with Kareem Hunt. The tandem leads the top rushing offense in the NFL. 

    © Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

    Chubb himself is one of two running backs in the league who averages over 100 yards per game, just behind Tennessee's Derrick Henry. 

    The Browns hand the ball off more than any other team in the league. Their identity is old-school, running the ball and owning possession while utilizing screens. 

    "With Chubb, he's a guy who's steady, breaks tackles, this guy makes every cut, he makes every run-read correctly and that's tough to conquer because if you make a mistake he's going to find it," Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said on Thursday. 

    Chubb also leads the league in yards after contact.

    Hunt will have to take on a greater role this week, although he missed multiple days of practice with a couple of injuries this week as well. 

    But, he is a multi-dimensional back who cannot be overlooked. Hunt leads the team in catches and is second to Chubb in yards after contact per attempt. 

    Behind the two on the depth chart sit rookie and former UCLA Bruin Demetric Felton and third-year back D'Ernest Johnson. 

    Both teams enter this game less than 100% on the injury front.

    The Cardinals won't have center Rodney Hudson due to a ribs and shoulder injury along with edge rusher Chandler Jones who is likely out with COVID-19. 

    © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
