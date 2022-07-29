The Cardinals signed nose tackle Antwaun Woods to a one-year deal, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported via Twitter Thursday afternoon.

The reports follow a tryout Woods had with Arizona Thursday along with fellow defensive linemen Abdullah Anderson and Christian Ringo.

Woods is 29 and spent the 2021 season on the Indianapolis Colts' active roster and practice squad before getting placed on injured/reserve Dec. 18. He became an unrestricted free agent in March.

The 6-foot-1, 310-pound lineman played in seven games with 74 snaps on defense and 15 on special teams.

Woods, who went undrafted out of USC in 2016, had his most productive year in 2018 with the Dallas Cowboys. He started 15 games after not playing a snap in 2017 and collected a career-best 1.5 sacks, five quarterback hits and two tackles for loss.

The veteran started 10 games in 2019 and seven in 2020 with Dallas before he was cut last summer and signed with the Colts.

The Cardinals have a defensive line corps of J.J. Watt, Zach Allen, Leki Fotu, Rashard Lawrence and Michael Dogbe. They released Jordan Phillips during the offseason, while Corey Peters remains a free agent.

Woods is now the second-heaviest defensive player on the roster behind Fotu, who is listed at 330 pounds.

The Cardinals entered Thursday with 91 players on the active roster, with wide receiver Marquise Brown on the active/non-football injury list (hamstring) and tight end Maxx Williams designated as active/physically unable to perform. The total includes tight end Bernhard Seikovits, who has a roster exemption for being a part of the league's International Pathways program.

The Cardinals have yet to announce the addition. A player have to exit the roster when Woods officially signs.

Training camp continues Friday with practice in the morning.