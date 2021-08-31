Reports: Cardinals CB Malcolm Butler Contemplating Retirement

Heading into the offseason, the Arizona Cardinals made a strong effort to collect a veteran presence throughout key positions. Players such as defensive end J.J. Watt, center Rodney Hudson, wide receiver A.J. Green and cornerback Malcolm Butler were a handful of additions thought to have improved the team on and off the field.

Now, one stint with the Cardinals may conclude before it even begins.

On Monday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo broke news of Butler dealing with a personal situation, which could potentially see him retire.

"I have been told throughout the day by multiple sources that he (Butler) is going through a personal situation right now, and part of that personal situation led him to be away from the facility in the last week. He's still trying to work his way through that," said Garafolo.

"Right now, retirement or stepping away from the game is on the table for Malcolm Butler."

Garafolo also said neither the Cardinals or Butler's agent have chosen to comment.

ESPN's Josina Anderson also confirmed the report today, saying this has been on the docket for Butler for a few days now.

In the offseason, Butler signed a fully-guaranteed one-year contract worth $3.25 million.

Butler has played in over 100 career games for both the Patriots and Titans, totaling over 80 passes defended and 17 interceptions.

After losing the talents of Patrick Peterson, many believed Butler would play a big part in carrying Arizona's promising but young secondary in 2021. The theoretical absence of Butler creates a sizable hole in the Cardinals' secondary, with less than two weeks until the regular season begins.

Time will tell if Butler actually does follow through on his retirement thoughts. While details are sparse at this moment, Butler must do what's best for him and his family.

Should Butler return, the Cardinals look to heavily lean on his talents in coverage. Should Butler depart the team, Arizona will find out exactly how ready young players such as rookies Marco Wilson and Tay Gowan are.

Butler was not at the team facility on Monday during the portion of practice open to the media.