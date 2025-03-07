Report: Cardinals Inquire on Star Pass Rusher
The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly inquired about Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson, according to PHNX Cardinals' Johnny Venerable on X/Twitter.
Hendrickson was recently given permission to seek a trade by the Bengals. If he does find a trade partner, it would likely require a day two pick to get the deal done, but he'd also likely need a major extension worth up to $30 million per year, insider Mike Garafolo told PHNX.
Hendrickson is 30 years old, but has come off back-to-back career seasons, putting up an impressive 17.5 sacks in both of the past two seasons.
He's been selected to four straight Pro Bowls from 2021-2024, was a member of the NFL's All-Pro First Team in 2024. He placed second in Defensive Player of the Year voting this past season, only losing out to Broncos CB Pat Surtain II.
The Cardinals are in serious need of a boost to their weak defensive front, needing both edge pressure and a run-stuffing DT. Hendrickson is 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, but brings plenty of explosiveness and athleticism off the edge.
He's also been consistent, as he's missed just three games in total in his past five seasons with the Bengals and Saints, and played in all 17 games in both 2023 and 2024.
Hendrickson grades out as one of the elite pass rushers in the NFL according to PFF, ranking fifth among qualified edge rushers. Outside of his 17 sacks, he also recorded an immense 83 pressures on opposing quarterbacks.
Those numbers would blow away any of the numbers put up by Cardinals in-house pass rushers. Arizona is expected to be aggressive, and potentially even make a big swing for an impact player along the D-line.
A trade for the star pass rusher could be on the horizon for Arizona, if the price is right. Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis could certainly use a player like Hendrickson.