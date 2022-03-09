The Cardinals are reportedly keeping veteran edge rusher Devon Kennard around by restructuring his contract, per NFL Media.

Kennard, 30, was set to make a $6.75 million base salary in 2022 with a cap hit of $9,087,242, according to Spotrac. His restructure details have not yet been reported. Last season, about $2.6 million of his base salary became a signing bonus to reduce the cap charge, but that added to the cap for this year and in 2023.

Kennard has played two seasons with Arizona after signing a three-year contract in 2020.

He started on the opposite side of Chandler Jones in Week 1 of his first campaign, but his role diminished throughout the year. He missed Weeks 4 and 5 due to injury and then was out for Week 9 while on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Cardinals' addition of Markus Golden at the trade deadline and Haason Reddick's emergence also contributed to Kennard's drop in snaps during the 2020 season.

He played only 28% of defensive snaps in 2021, a career-low.

The Cardinals could have saved cap by simply cutting Kennard, but doing so on or before June 1 would have resulted in a $4,233,333 dead cap hit. That number would have dropped to $2,116,667 after June 1 and the remainder going against the cap in 2023.

With 2022 being the final year of his contract, the only way to save cap space would be to turn some of his base salary into a signing bonus and adding voidable years to the deal, or have Kennard agree to a pay cut. The 2023 season is already a voidable year in the deal.

Kennard is a Phoenix native and worked out a deal to stick around his hometown team.

The Cardinals have question marks along the edge as Jones is an upcoming free agent. The Cardinals did not use the franchise or transition tag.

Golden, Kennard and soon-to-be second-year rusher Victor Dimukeje are the only outside linebackers under contract.

The Cardinals also cut costs on Wednesday by releasing inside linebacker Jordan Hicks after three seasons.

That move generated $6.5 million in cap room, per Spotrac.

Free agency begins on March 16, the start of the new league year.