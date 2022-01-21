Report: Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill 'Very, Very Unhappy' With Early Playoff Exit

Many within the Arizona Cardinals organization are reportedly unhappy with the outcome of Wild Card weekend, and that starts at the top.

After a season where visions of potentially making a run to a Super Bowl were considered realistic, the Arizona Cardinals crashed and burned in the Wild Card appearance against the NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams.

It was a jarring end to a fairly frustrating season for the Cardinals, who could never quite escape the ghosts of either COVID or a plague of injuries that haunted the team down the stretch, even after beginning the season 7-0.

Yet each team experiences hits to the depth chart over the course of time, and after seeing the Cardinals lose five of their final six games to end their campaign, the thought of injuries derailing Arizona should be put in the rearview mirror in favor of recognizing the team simply could not (again) put an exclamation point on their work.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill reportedly feels the same way, as reports came out (and were later disputed) about a meeting (described as "tense") that was supposedly held between Bidwill, general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Shortly after, reporters such as NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro disputed whether a meeting too place.

Rapoport appeared on the Pat McAfee Show Friday and dived deeper into the situation.

"Some of that tweet was right," Rapoport said in regards to Odegard's initial report.

"I know Bidwill's not happy, nor should he be by the way. Any team that loses like that should all be unhappy. Yes, Bidwill is not thrilled, I'm sure Steve Keim is not thrilled (and) I'm sure Kliff Kingsbury is not thrilled. I just know that the meeting hadn't happened yet.

"It's probably going to because the owner and coach always meet (after the season). I just know it hadn't happened.

"Nothing was wrong with anything else (in the tweet) except I don't love the journalism practice of allowing a source to frame a situation."

Kent Somers of Azcentral.com confirmed Rapoport and Gambadoro's reports, while adding that Bidwill was "very, very upset" in the tweet.

While an NFL owner being upset his once-great team fell apart down the stretch and burned out come playoff time isn't exactly breaking news, the public hot seats for guys such as Keim and Kingsbury have grown since Monday night.

Time will tell if any changes are indeed made within the Cardinals.