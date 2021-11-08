Report: Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds to Have MRI on Ankle

The Arizona Cardinals could miss running back Chase Edmonds for the next few weeks if a MRI confirms a high-ankle sprain.

After the Cardinals' first offensive play from scrimmage in Sunday's 31-17 victory over the 49ers, running back Chase Edmonds limped off the field.

Edmonds was tackled around his ankles on a run play up the middle by defensive tackle D.J. Jones and got up gingerly.

The Cardinals ruled him questionable to return, but he never did.

Monday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Arizona believes Edmonds sprained his ankle.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport soon elaborated with a report that the Cardinals fear Edmonds has a high-ankle sprain and could possibly miss 4-to-6 weeks if a Monday MRI confirms that belief.

Dr. David Chao of profootballdoc.com told AllCardinals that the high-ankle sprain "fits our in-game thoughts, but maybe not as severe" as Rapoport reported.

The Cardinals were still able to own the ground game against San Francisco, as James Conner and Eno Benjamin picked up the load.

Conner had 96 rushing yards and 77 receiving en route to three touchdowns. He now leads the NFL in total touchdowns with 11.

But Edmonds has been an integral part of the offense all year running the ball and as a receiver out of the backfield and in the slot.

Edmonds has 430 rushing yards and 211 receiving this season.

The Cardinals have overcome injuries all year. That was the story of Sunday's game with quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins down.

As for Murray, Rapoport said on Good Morning Football that the quarterback has a chance to play next week against the Carolina Panthers, but it is not guaranteed.

Murray did not practice all of last week after spraining his ankle the prior Thursday.

FOX Sports' Laura Okmin reported on the broadcast Sunday that Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told her he hopes to have Murray back in Week 10, but ankle sprains can linger.

More updates to follow.