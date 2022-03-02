Report: Cardinals WR Andy Isabella Gets Permission to Seek Trade Partner

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim, who was extended through the 2027 season, selected wide receiver Andy Isabella in the second round of the 2019 draft.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella was given permission by the team to seek a trade partner, CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reported on Wednesday.

Isabella was a second-round pick by Arizona in 2019, but he had only one reception in 30 offensive snaps all season in 2021.

Anderson reported that Isabella's agent, Bradley Blank, said it is best for him to get a fresh start. He never developed a consistent role despite profiling as a speedster who was dynamic with the ball in his hands at the University of Massachusetts.

The news comes on the same day the Cardinals announced extensions for head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim through the 2027 season.

Keim drafted four offensive weapons after taking quarterback Kyler Murray first in 2019.

Hakeem Butler, KeeSean Johnson and Caleb Wilson were not on the Cardinals last season. Should Isabella get moved, two of seven offensive players Keim selected in 2019 would still be on the team: Murray and backup tackle Joshua Miles.

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona selected Isabella ahead of DK Metcalf, Diontae Johnson and Terry McLaurin, all of whom have had at least one 1,000-yard receiving season thus far.

Draft misses happen all the time by every team, and Isabella had some exciting traits. But the Cardinals have been particularly troubled drafters over the past few years.

The last four Cardinals draft classes have accumulated the fewest wins above replacement in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus.

There is some irony that Keim's extension and reports that a draft miss received the nod to find a new home happened on the same day.