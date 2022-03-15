The Cardinals restructured All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins' contract to open $7.1 million in cap room this offseason, per ESPN.

The Arizona Cardinals continued to create more cap flexibility on Tuesday morning as they and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins reportedly agreed to a contract restructure.

Hopkins' $10.5 million roster bonus was converted into a signing bonus, per ESPN's Field Yates. This clears $7.1 million in cap space for this year.

Hopkins was set for a cap charge of $25,050,000, per Over the Cap. That drops to $17,950,000, according to Spotrac.

The receiver has said in the past that he would restructure his contract, one he negotiated for himself, to sign another player.

The Cardinals previously agreed to contract restructures for left guard Justin Pugh and edge rusher Devon Kennard to make more room. They also released linebacker Jordan Hicks, clearing the way for Zaven Collins to take a leap in playing time this upcoming season.

The NFL's legal negotiating period began on Monday, and the Cardinals brought back four players from last season's 11-6 squad.

Running back James Conner and edge rusher Dennis Gardeck agreed to three-year deals, backup quarterback Colt McCoy agreed to a two-year contract and defensive lineman Michael Dogbe accepted a one-year offer.

Tight end Zach Ertz agreed to terms on a three-year deal on Sunday evening and signed the contract Monday.

Tuesday brings the second day of legal negotiating before the league new year begins on Wednesday.

There's still plenty of work to be done with the roster, as Arizona lost running back Chase Edmonds to the Miami Dolphins and wide receiver Christian Kirk to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hopkins' restructure will help Arizona fill out the roster.