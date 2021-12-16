Report: Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins to Undergo Knee Surgery

The Arizona Cardinals will reportedly miss DeAndre Hopkins for at least the remainder of the regular season.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver will reportedly have knee surgery on his "badly" torn MCL, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Josina Anderson.

His regular season is reportedly over, and potentially his entire campaign.

Rapoport reported that the procedure would keep hope alive that he could come back during the playoffs. However, Anderson reported that Arizona is not expecting to get its star back in time, and that the recovery period could be 2-to-4 months.

The surgery is "tentatively" scheduled for Friday, according to Anderson, and Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform it.

The writing was perhaps on the wall.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Wednesday that Hopkins was seeking a second opinion after having an MRI on Tuesday.



Kingsbury initially said, "It didn’t appear too serious, but I have to check on that,” after the Cardinals matchup with the Rams on Monday.

He told reporters on Wednesday that he would not know if Hopkins could play this week before the second opinion. Now, it appears the All-Pro receiver will head to injured reserve.

Hopkins was in visible pain after getting landed on during a jump ball in double coverage in Monday's game.

He was out for the final stretch, as receiver Antoine Wesley was lined up on the outside.

The Cardinals were without Hopkins, who had never missed more than two games in any NFL season before, for three games due to a hamstring injury. He returned in Week 13, but that was short lived.

Arizona has four games remaining in the regular season.

Without Hopkins, the Cardinals still have numerous weapons, especially with running back Chase Edmonds progressing to return from an ankle sprain.

But Hopkins is one of the league's most dynamic targets and someone who has constantly made game-changing plays when healthy.

He will likely finish his season with 42 receptions for 572 yards, both career-lows.