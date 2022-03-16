Report: Chandler Jones Agrees to Terms With Raiders

Jones will make the short drive to Las Vegas for his new home.

The likelihood of outside linebacker Chandler Jones returning to the Arizona Cardinals was minimal, as the team wasn't willing to match the price Jones likely wanted.

One team eventually did, and if you're a Cardinals fan, the drive to see Jones in his new home isn't far.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported the Las Vegas Raiders reached an agreement with Jones to make him the newest member of their team on Wednesday. The Cardinals will play the Raiders in Las Vegas during the 2022 season.

In a subsequent move, the Raiders reportedly traded pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

The question surrounding the 32-year-old linebacker was exactly how much he believed he would command in the open market after totaling 41 tackles, 10.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and four passes defensed in 2021.

Although we won't know precise details until later, it appears Jones is satisfied with his haul.

Jones spent the previous six seasons with Arizona after being drafted by the New England Patriots as a first-round pick in 2012. Jones departs the Cardinals after playing 84 games where he racked up 71.5 sacks during those six years.

The Cardinals now emerge as candidates to draft an outside linebacker relatively early in the 2022 NFL Draft. The other outside linebackers on the roster include Markus Golden, Devon Kennard, Dennis Gardeck and 2021 rookie Victor Dimukeje.