Skip to main content

Report: Chandler Jones Agrees to Terms With Raiders

Jones will make the short drive to Las Vegas for his new home.

The likelihood of outside linebacker Chandler Jones returning to the Arizona Cardinals was minimal, as the team wasn't willing to match the price Jones likely wanted. 

One team eventually did, and if you're a Cardinals fan, the drive to see Jones in his new home isn't far. 

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported the Las Vegas Raiders reached an agreement with Jones to make him the newest member of their team on Wednesday. The Cardinals will play the Raiders in Las Vegas during the 2022 season.

In a subsequent move, the Raiders reportedly traded pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The question surrounding the 32-year-old linebacker was exactly how much he believed he would command in the open market after totaling 41 tackles, 10.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and four passes defensed in 2021.

Although we won't know precise details until later, it appears Jones is satisfied with his haul.

Jones spent the previous six seasons with Arizona after being drafted by the New England Patriots as a first-round pick in 2012. Jones departs the Cardinals after playing 84 games where he racked up 71.5 sacks during those six years. 

The Cardinals now emerge as candidates to draft an outside linebacker relatively early in the 2022 NFL Draft. The other outside linebackers on the roster include Markus Golden, Devon Kennard, Dennis Gardeck and 2021 rookie Victor Dimukeje. 

In This Article (2)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

Maxx Williams
News

Report: Maxx Williams Back to Cardinals on One-Year Deal

By Donnie Druin7 minutes ago
James Conner
News

Arizona Cardinals: James Conner's Contract Details; Calls Arizona 'Home'

By Howard Balzer19 hours ago
Cardinals Helmet
News

Cardinals Awarded Three Compensatory Picks in 2022 NFL Draft

By Donnie Druin20 hours ago
© Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cardinals' James Conner Addresses RB Depth; Calls Benjamin and Ward 'Playmakers'

By Alex Weiner21 hours ago
Jordan Hicks Vikings
News

Report: Jordan Hicks Agrees to Terms with Vikings

By Donnie Druin21 hours ago
© Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
News

Arizona Cardinals Zach Ertz Contract Terms

By Howard BalzerMar 15, 2022
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Agrees to Contract Restructure to Clear Cap Space

By Alex WeinerMar 15, 2022
© Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jordan Hicks Departs Cardinals with Legacy of Respect, Character

By Donnie DruinMar 15, 2022