Report: P Andy Lee Returning to Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are bringing back 17-year veteran NFL punter Andy Lee on a one-year contract, per NFL Media's Mike Garafolo. A salary has not been reported and the move has not yet been announced by the team.

Lee will be 39-years-old when the 2021 season starts and he has been Arizona's punter since 2017, playing a total of 63 games.

He joins wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald as two of three players remaining in the league from the 2004 NFL Draft, although Fitzgerald has not yet announced a potential retirement decision. Both Lee and Fitzgerald were college teammates at Pittsburgh.

Lee led the league in yards per punt back in 2018 with 48.6, which was the third-highest clip of his career.

However, his 2020 season saw a dip in his average to 44.8 yards-per-punt, good for 22nd in the NFL. He was also tied for 15th in pinning opponents inside the 20-yard-line, which is nearly on par for where he was in total punts last year (14th).

Perhaps the highlight of the season for the three-time Pro Bowler was not a punt at all.

In Week 15, Arizona was tied with the Philadelphia Eagles 26-26 early in the fourth quarter. On fourth-and-2, Lee took the snap, stepped up and threw the ball 26 yards down the field. Inside linebacker Zeke Turner, whom the Cardinals tendered a one-year contract as a right of first refusal free agent on Monday, made the catch for the first down.

That was Lee's only throw of the year and just the third of his career.

The Cardinals did not sign a punter to a reserve/future contract, so this was a position of need had Lee decided to hang up his cleats. The special teams unit as a whole has a plethora of free agents and the Cardinals began addressing that Monday with Lee, Turner and issuing a second-round tender to outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck, who also was second on the team in sacks (7.0). The franchise has not tendered a contract to wide receiver and gunner Trent Sherfield, who is now an unrestricted free agent.