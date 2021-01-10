Report: NFL Fines Hopkins for Flipping Off Official in Rams loss

The fine details for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins were reported after he flipped off an official against the Los Angeles Rams.

Down 15-7 to the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter of the regular season finale, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins lost his composure and the NFL has reportedly fined him for it.

With just under six minutes remaining in the quarter, quarterback Chris Streveler — who was playing for an injured Kyler Murray — fired a 40-yard deep shot to Hopkins from the 50-yard line toward the end zone. As the ball was sailing into coverage by Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and safety John Johnson III, Hopkins made an adjustment that included contact with Johnson III before cradling the catch in both arms braced by his chest.

The reception would have stood, had Hopkins not been flagged for an offensive pass interference. In order to create enough space to make the catch, Hopkins wrapped around Johnson III and moved him out of the way. Needless to say, he did not agree with the official's call.

The penalty moved Arizona back 10 yards from the original spot. Hopkins then preceded to argue with the official at length, before flipping him off and drawing and unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that created a first-and-35 situation from their own 25-yard line. Three plays later, Arizona punted.

The Rams scored a field goal on the ensuing offensive possession to extend their lead to 18-7, which was the game's final score.

Hopkins seemed to draw a defensive pass interference penalty in the end zone later in the game, but the officials did not blow their whistle. He was irate and responded to a gif tweet of the play from AllCardinals Mason Kern after the game.

"But yet this isn't called a P.I @NFL," he wrote before later deleting.

With the loss, the Cardinals were eliminated from postseason contention, extending their missed-playoffs streak to five seasons. The punishment continued for Hopkins, as the NFL fined him $28,075 for the vulgar exchange with the referee, per Dov Keliman.

How the league came up with that specific number is unknown, but Hopkins likely is not sweating it since he was able to make his point. After all, he signed a two-year contract in September worth $54.5 million in new money and $42.75 million guaranteed at signing.