It appears the wait for Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to receive a restructured contract is nearly over.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media tweeted Monday that the two sides “are closing in on an agreement on a contract extension to properly compensate” him.

It’s been known all along that Hopkins will have his payday sooner rather than later. It was only a matter of where the numbers would fall. While specific figures are still unknown, Falcons receiver Julio Jones’ current deal averages $22 million a year, topping the league in compensation at the position. Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper is at $20 million a year, as is Chargers receiver Keenan Allen, whose extension was reported Saturday.

Hopkins has three years averaging more than $13 million remaining on the contract he brought with him from Houston. The only question now is whether he reaches Jones’ average or falls in between Cooper/Allen and behind Jones.

In the pantheon of NFL pass-catchers, as productive as Cooper and Allen are, Hopkins is clearly a cut above. Between him and Jones, it’s a toss-up, which means it would not be surprising if the average ends up a shade higher than Jones, given the state of the market.

That’s simply the world of NFL contracts where, in many cases, the latest to sign becomes the highest paid. Until the next mega-deal comes along.

As I made my way to Arizona this past weekend and the news of Allen’s extension became known, AllCardinals' Mason Kern quoted me as saying, "The price for DeAndre Hopkins just went up."

In reality, it was “up” already; and with an off-day for players Tuesday, we just might learn then how much more “up” it is.