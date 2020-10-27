Report: Cardinals Signing CB De'Vante Bausby to Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly adding another defensive back to the roster, as cornerback De'Vante Bausby is expected to sign to the team's practice squad, according to Benjamin Allbright of KOA NewsRadio, the Denver Broncos' flagship station.

Bausby was cut by the Broncos on Oct. 24 after playing in four games with Denver this season. For the year, he has recorded five tackles (all solo) and three passes defensed — tying a career high after he had three last season in five games (two starts) with the Broncos.

If Allbright's report is accurate, Bausby would be the third cornerback the Cardinals have on their practice squad, joining Prince Amukamara and rookie Jace Whittaker. As it currently stands, Arizona has a full allotment of 16 players on the practice squad, so a corresponding roster move would need to be made in order to make room to sign Bausby.

Through Monday, a tryout or visit had not been reported to the league, although it could have occurred Monday after 1 p.m. PT. It takes at least five days for newly signed players to be cleared to appear on the roster according to NFL COVID-19 protocols.

An undrafted rookie out of Pittsburg State in 2015, Bausby entered the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, a broken collarbone in June ended his stint there and he was subsequently released. He signed with the Chicago Bears practice squad in December of that year and played in four games during the 2016 season, bouncing between the active roster and practice squad. On May 1, 2017, the Bears parted ways and waived Bausby, who then signed with the Chiefs for the second time two days later before being waived in September.

The listed 6-foot-2, 190-pound Bausby next signed with the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad and remained there for the entirety of the season and through the Eagles Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots. He did not make an appearance for Philadelphia in 2017, but appeared in six games (one start) the following year, in which he contributed 14 tackles (12 solo, two assisted).

In December of 2018, Bausby was waived by the Eagles and subsequently signed with the San Antonio Commanders of the Alliance of American Football in January. At the time of the league's suspension, Bausby was tied for the AAF lead in interceptions (four) with San Diego Fleet defensive backs Kameron Kelly and Ryan Moeller.

That led to Bausby signing with the Broncos in April of 2019, where he has remained over the course of the last two seasons. Now, he will apparently have an opportunity to make an impact in Arizona and compete for the opportunity for promotion.

In other Cardinals' roster news, the team reverted defensive tackle Trevon Coley to the practice squad Monday after he was promoted for Sunday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks. It was the second consecutive week Coley had been elevated after playing against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. He recorded four tackles across both games.

With his second reversion, Coley will have to go through waivers if Arizona decides to promote and send him back to the practice squad again, in accordance with new NFL rules implemented this season.