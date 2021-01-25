Report: Raih Returning to College as Vanderbilt Offensive Coordinator

David Raih has reportedly found his next coaching gig, one that will place him back in the college ranks for the first time in over seven years.

After serving as the wide receivers coach for the Arizona Cardinals in the last two seasons under the new regime of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Raih was reportedly "released" from his contractual obligation by the franchise in early January. Reports indicate the position has since been filled by Shawn Jefferson, who was most recently assistant head coach/receivers coach with the New York Jets.

Before making the jump to the NFL with the Green Bay Packers, Raih had climbed his way up at Texas Tech — when Kingsbury was the head coach there — and was the quarterbacks and outside receivers coach in his final season in 2013.

Now, Raih is seemingly making a return with a more prominent title. According to AL.com's Matt Zenitz, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea is hiring Raih as the team's offensive coordinator. Lea and Raih share previous history, having been on the same staff at UCLA in 2009 when the former was a graduate assistant and the latter a coaching intern.

The Commodores have gone through major upheaval since firing former head coach Derek Mason on Nov. 29 after he had a career record of 27-55 in seven seasons, including losing the first eight games of 2020. Lea, who walked on and played fullback at Vanderbilt from 2002-04, spent the past three years as the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame before accepting the head coaching offer at his alma mater.

During Cardinals training camp in August, Kingsbury heaped praise on Raih for his efforts with the team's wide receiver room in his first season, while also highlighting the bright future the 40-year-old position coach had in the business.

"I think he's one of the top offensive coaches in the league, in the country," Kingsbury said of Raih on Aug. 26. "His work habits, the way he carries himself with the players and the respect that he garners is impressive . . . He's kind of on a great ascent to being one of the top offensive coaches in the game. It's fun to be around. It's fun to see because you know how much it means to him. You know how well he treats the players and the players feel that."

Despite the addition of All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins via trade with the Houston Texans in March and Arizona boasting the league's No. 1 offense at various points in the 2020 season, the franchise made the determination that a different direction was needed to enhance the potency of the receivers' respective capabilities.

The Cardinals finished the season with the NFL's No. 6 offense and produced 6,153 total offensive yards, with 3,916 coming from the passing game. Exclusively in aerial offense, the Cardinals ranked No. 17. Hopkins finished No. 2 in the league in receiving yards with 1,407, which accounted for nearly 36 percent of the team's total.

"David Raih, those guys do a great job of teaching, I will say," Hopkins said in August.