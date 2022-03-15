Skip to main content

Report: Jordan Agrees to Sign with Vikings

Hicks now lands on his third team after spending three seasons with the Cardinals.

Former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks has reportedly found a new home. 

NFL insider Adam Caplan reported Hicks has agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Vikings. The contract reportedly is a two-year deal for $10 million with $6.5 million guaranteed and with incentives could be worth $12 million. 

The 29-year-old (who will be 30 when the season begins) started every game for the Cardinals as a middle linebacker after signing with the team before the 2019 season. Hicks started 49 games for Arizona, tallying 384 tackles, 5.5 sacks, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and three fumbles recovered. 

The Vikings welcome Hicks' veteran leadership and strong play to a linebacking corps that saw Nick Vigil and Anthony Barr hit free agency this offseason. Hicks now looks to join forces with fellow inside linebacker Eric Kendricks. 

The Cardinals are bank on a youth movement for their interior at linebacker, as first-round picks Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins are slated to start moving forward with Tanner Vallejo as the backup. 

