Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury isn’t going to be coaching in 2023, according to NFL insider Peter Schrager.

The Arizona Cardinals are in search of their next head coach after dismissing Kliff Kingsbury after just four seasons at the helm in the desert.

Speculation swirls on who the Cardinals will bring in. Thus far, they have requested to interview four different candidates: current defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

With Steve Keim stepping down, the Cardinals are also in search of a new general manager. 2023 will feature their fourth head coach and second general manager since 2013.

While the Cardinals hope they can change their current losing culture, speculation continues to swirl around Kingsbury and his future.

The former Texas Tech head coach has been linked with a handful of teams including the New England Patriots, but it appears he’ll be taking next year off to recharge.

NFL insider Peter Schrager reports that Kingsbury is dipping out of the country:

“As I just reported on FOX, multiple teams have contacted Kliff Kingsbury for their vacant OC job. He bought a one way ticket to Thailand and has told teams (respectfully) that he’s not interested at the moment.”

Hardly anybody can blame Kingsbury, who is still rather young and will likely draw more opportunities with a wider range of potential jobs next season.

