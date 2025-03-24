REPORT: Raiders Signing Former Cardinals DL
The Las Vegas Raiders are signing former Arizona Cardinals DL Leki Fotu, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.
Fotu also had a visit with the Buffalo Bills this offseason before signing with Las Vegas.
The Cardinals drafted Fotu as a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft after a productive career at Utah, where he earned two All-PAC 12 honors with a second-team All-American midseason nod as well.
Fotu spent four total years in Arizona, playing in 56 total games with 21 starts. He played in double digit matchups in all of those contests with the Cardinals before signing with the New York Jets this past year.
Fotu played in just two games for New York thanks to hamstring and knee injuries that kept him sidelined for most of the season.
Fotu will have the opportunity to play alongside a talented Raiders front seven that includes Christian Wilkins and Maxx Crosby.
The Raiders do not play the Cardinals in 2025, so if Fotu remains in Vegas, the two will not cross paths.
Fotu (6-5, 335 lbs) is a monster in the middle that is capable of plugging gaps and freeing up linebackers behind him or fellow DL next to him. He recorded 2.5 sacks for the Cardinals in his final season in the desert despite being considered as a prominent run-stuffer.
Now, Fotu returns to the desert - although slightly up north and a bit more filled with tourists.