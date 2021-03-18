Report: Cardinals Lose DL Angelo Blackson to Bears

The Angelo Blackson-era with the Arizona Cardinals is over. Upon entering free agency this offseason, the 28-year-old defensive lineman agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

While his time in the desert lasted just one season after signing with the franchise in September of 2020 following a release from the Houston Texans, Blackson left a memorable impact as a disruptor. He was second among the team's defensive linemen in total tackles (24) behind only Zach Allen and also tallied a career-high tying 2.5 sacks, the most since his rookie year with the Tennessee Titans in 2015.

"No nonsense guy," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said of Blackson on Sept. 16. "Came in right away and just went to work. We've been really impressed with him and I think that was a great pickup by (general manager) Steve (Keim).

Blackson played in all 16 games for Arizona last season, making a career-high nine starts. The 24 tackles he posted was the most since 2018 with the Texans and he also had career marks in quarterback hits (eight) and tackles for loss (four).

Entering 2021, Blackson is preparing to play for his fourth NFL franchise in what will be his seventh season. It is an element that he expressed comfort in shortly after joining the Cardinals in September.

"That's just a part of my job," he said at the time. "I come in, learn the plays that's on the agenda for the week and go out there and execute to the best of my ability and play hard. That's my job."

In mid-August, reports surfaced that the Texans restructured Blackson's three-year, $11.976 million contract by reducing his salary-cap figure by $1.5 million and his overall compensation to $2.5 million. In 2019, Blackson signed a three-year contract extension that provided $3.5 million in base salaries for 2020 and 2021 and up to $500,000 in per-game active roster bonuses.

His contract with the Bears is worth $5.5 million with $3 million guaranteed.

The listed 6-foot-4, 320-pound Blackson entered the NFL with Tennessee as a fourth-round draft pick in 2015. He played for the Titans for two years before a brief stint on New England's practice squad led to him moving to Houston and then Arizona.

"Guys playing with effort," Blackson said of his early impression of the Cardinals' defense. "Just being out there and playing to your maximum potential and making sure that offense feels us at the end of the day. That's it. Just effort."