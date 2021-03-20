Report: Cardinals Lose TE Dan Arnold to Panthers

Another Arizona Cardinals free agent is on the move to the Carolina Panthers, as tight end Dan Arnold reportedly agreed to terms on Friday.

The Arizona Cardinals not-so-secret weapon last season is reportedly on the move. Tight end Dan Arnold signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Carolina Panthers on Friday, according to Good Morning Football's Peter Schraeger.

If the reports are accurate, Arnold reunites with Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who was an offensive assistant coach with the New Orleans Saints when both were there in 2017 and 2018. The Panthers have yet to announce the deal.

Arnold is the second Cardinals' free agent who has reportedly signed with the Panthers this offseason, as outside linebacker Haason Reddick agreed to terms on Wednesday. Carolina announced Reddick's addition as a defensive lineman on Wednesday.

"I honestly don't want to say too much about Dan," Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said in August. "I'm going to keep it simple. He's a great player, great teammate and I'm glad we have him."

Arnold was first among tight ends on the Cardinals in receiving yards last season and third overall on the team with a career-high 438 on 31 catches. He also had a career-best four touchdowns in 16 games, five of which he started. For the season, he played on just 41 percent of the franchise's total offensive snaps (469) and 69 percent of special teams reps (69).

"Dan does what Dan does," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said in August. "Super intense, not overly loud or out there with his thoughts, but you can tell he's locked in and he is physical and he wants the contact. He's one of those who will scream every now and then just to see if guys are paying attention. And you like that. The competitive nature is there day in, day out. I think he definitely has a big chip on his shoulder. He's fun to be around."

As he prepares to turn the page for his third team in four seasons, Arnold will look to improve on his 2020 season, which was his best statistically in the NFL to date. For the Cardinals, tight end Maxx Williams was the second-most productive player in the room behind Arnold with 102 receiving yards and one touchdown on eight catches across nine games.