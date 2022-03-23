Skip to main content

Report: Malcolm Butler Returns to Patriots

The former Cardinals defensive back now heads back to New England.

Cornerback Malcolm Butler's time in Arizona was short, and the door has now been officially closed on a potential return to the Cardinals. 

According to his agent Derek Simpson, Butler is returning to the New England Patriots on a two-year deal worth up to $9 million.

Butler, who was expected to help fill the void left by franchise cornerback Patrick Peterson, was placed on the retired list Aug. 31, only 12 days before the start of the regular season for what was deemed to be "personal reasons." 

Butler practiced with the team all through training camp and was expected to see regular playing time in Arizona's secondary. 

After initially signing with the Cardinals on a one-year contract on March 25 last year, Butler was recently released from the reserve/retried list on Feb. 17. 

Butler now returns to the Patriots, where he spent the first four years of his career and made a name for himself as an undrafted free agent in 2014 after making the biggest play of his career with a game-sealing interception in Super Bowl XLIX.

He has a large contract extension (five-year, $61 million deal signed with Tennessee in 2018), a Pro Bowl (2015) and second-team All-Pro (2016) to his name. He played only three seasons with the Titans.

Butler carried expectations in Arizona prior to the 2021 season, yet his absence wasn't all bad. Rookie cornerback Marco Wilson stepped up and thrived for the Cardinals, emerging as a young cornerstone of the secondary after Butler departed. 

The Cardinals recently signed former Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney, and could still take a cornerback fairly early in the upcoming draft. 

