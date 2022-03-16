The Cardinals have managed to bring both their tight ends back in free agency.

The Arizona Cardinals have sent a clear message to the world: They feel strongly about their tight-end room.

Only three days after tight end Zach Ertz agreed to return to the Cardinals on a three-year deal, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Maxx Williams is also set to return to the team.

Details of the contract aren't yet available, but it's likely to include incentives based on how well he recovers from the injury.

Williams, who entered the league in 2015 as a second-round pick, spent the first four years of his career in Baltimore before signing with the Cardinals in 2019, where he immediately emerged as the starting tight end.

Williams was on his way to his best statistical season in 2021, catching 16-of-17 targets for 193 yards and one touchdown through five games before tearing his ACL, effectively ending his season and creating questions about his future in Arizona heading into free agency.

Williams' future was even more cloudy when the Cardinals traded for Ertz, a Pro-Bowl pass-catcher who provided an instant upgrade at the position.

However, both tight ends are set to return to Arizona for the 2022 season, strengthening what was once considered a weak position for the Cardinals.

Perhaps Williams saw this coming from a mile away, tweeting this following the Ertz news.

It appears Williams wasn't at all concerned about getting a deal done, rather focusing his effort and attention elsewhere on truly important things.