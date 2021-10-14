Report: More Positive COVID Tests Arise for Cardinals

    • October 14, 2021
    Report: More Positive COVID-19 Tests Arise for Cardinals

    More bad news comes for am Arizona Cardinals team looking to shake the COVID bug.
    Author:

    On Thursday morning, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported more bad news for the Arizona Cardinals when it comes to positive COVID-19 tests.

    Earlier this week, outside linebacker Chandler Jones was placed on the COVID list. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury says Jones did show symptoms when he tested positive. 

    Per AllCardinals' Howard Balzer, since Cardinals rookies reported to training camp July 23, 18 players have landed on the COVID list with three -– wide receiver Andy Isabella, left guard Justin Pugh and Daniels -- on twice.

    That is the most of any team in the NFL, followed by Tennessee with 15, Dallas 12, Jacksonville 11 and Houston 10. Last year, there were only five teams that had fewer than the Cardinals' nine: Houston, the L.A. Chargers and N.Y Jets had eight, Seattle five and Washington three. Dallas also had nine.

    Most notably, there been only 19 of the 83 days since the start of camp that the Cardinals haven’t had anyone on the COVID list: Aug. 8-10, Sept. 3-9, September 21-28 and Oct. 5.

    Now, the Cardinals see two more unidentified members of the team added to the list as they wind up preparations for a road trip to Cleveland this Sunday. 

