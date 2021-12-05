Report: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins Expected to Play

Stacey Dales of NFL Media said Sunday morning head coach Kliff Kingsbury told her Murray and Hopkins will play after an extra week of rest coming off the bye.

For the Arizona Cardinals, the return of two important cogs in their high-flying offense is on the horizon.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted on Saturday evening both quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins who were listed as questionable on the official injury report, were expected to play on Sunday.

The update on Hopkins was a tad more detailed, as Schefter included the possibility of limited time due to varying conditions.

Sunday morning, Stacey Dales of NFL Media tweeted that head coach Kliff Kingsbury told her Murray and Hopkins would play.

However, in an on-camera interview with Dales broadcast at about 8:35 am Arizona time, Kingsbury didn't say that. On Murray, Kingsbury said twice "We/I feel pretty good about it." As for Murray, he said, "I feel pretty good about him as well." He said we'll have them both on the field pregame and will then make the decision.

Murray was shown on camera on the field in a jacket and without helmet, but with his hair braided. Observers noted on Twitter Saturday after the Cardinals posted a photo of Murray and seeing his braided hair that it was an indication he would play.

Murray (ankle) and Hopkins (hamstring) have missed Arizona's last three games, as the Cardinals have managed a 2-1 record in their absence.

Murray was listed as a limited participant throughout the week, while Hopkins carried limited status until Friday when he did not practice.

Kingsbury has consistently stated Arizona's desire to "play it smart" when working both players back from injury.

"With a player like him, in the position we're in, we were going to be overly cautious this entire time," Kingsbury said earlier this week on Murray. "And we still are. We want to make sure when we get him back, he's playing at a high level, and he can't reinjure it to a point that we lose him for a substantial amount of time."

Kingsbury holds Hopkins in the same light.

"We're just being smart," Kingsbury said in regards to Hopkins Friday after he didn't practice. "We want to make sure he feels really good for the stretch run. And so we'll see how he progresses, run him on Sunday and see if he can go."

Hopkins added himself, "I'll give it a go before the game."

With the league's best record at 9-2, the Cardinals only appear to be getting stronger down the stretch of the season after weeks of playing it safe with their two strongest offensive weapons now ready to return.

We'll officially know whether or not Murray and Hopkins will be active when teams release their list of inactives 90 minutes prior to kickoff.