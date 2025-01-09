Report: Saints Eying Former Cardinals HC
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury already has a few interviews aligned for a potential return to the throne of an NFL franchise.
Both the Chicago Bears (which was previously reported) and New Orleans Saints sent interview requests to the Washington Commanders for Kingsbury, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
The former Cardinals head coach spent four years at the helm in Arizona, totaling a 28-37-1 record before being fired after the 2022 season.
Kingsbury spent the following season at USC as their quarterbacks coach before accepting a job with the Commanders as their offensive coordinator this past offseason.
With the help of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, Kingsbury's offense has played a prominent part in guiding Washington to a playoff spot.
Kingsbury certainly fits the recent trend of young offensive minds collecting jobs at the NFL level, and perhaps his previous experience will lead him to better success in the future.
"... I don't think I set the foundation [in Arizona] the way I would do it after watching DQ [Dan Quinn] and how he set the foundation from day one," Kingsbury recently said.
"These are the standards, this is what we want, this is what we're going to be. I definitely could have done a better job of that and kind of once you don't lay it out like that, it's hard to put it back in."
Kingsbury may very well collect more opportunities too in this cycle, though NFL insider Jordan Schultz says Kingsbury won't be rushing a return.
"I'm seeing a lot everywhere that Kliff Kingsbury's a hot name for this team and this team and this team. Let me get the record clear here: Unlike a lot of these other candidates, Kliff Kingsbury's still being paid by the Arizona Cardinals his full salary from when they fired him three years ago," said Schultz.
"He's not only making that this year, he's making that his whole entire 2025. I can tell you from sources - Kliff's not banging down the doors for any job at all - it would have to be the right job for him to even A) interview and B) accept that job."
We'll see if either Chicago or New Orleans can check those boxes.