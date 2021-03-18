Report: Cardinals ST Ace Sherfield Departs for NFC West Foe 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly struck a deal with wide receiver Trent Sherfield on Thursday, who spent the last three years with the division rival Arizona Cardinals.

The ebbs and flows of NFL free agency reshape the look of the league. In the first two days since the beginning of the 2021 league year, there reportedly have been over 200 players to strike deals.

The latest Arizona Cardinal to swap jerseys is wide receiver Trent Sherfield, who is departing after three years with the franchise on a one-year deal with the franchise's NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers, per NFL Media's Mike Garafolo. It is the first time in his three-year career that Sherfield will play for a team other than the Cardinals.

Sherfield was one of three restricted free agents the Cardinals had entering the offseason, joining inside linebacker Ezekiel Turner and outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck. Of that group, Sherfield was the only player not tendered by the franchise, while Gardeck received a second-round tender and Turner a right-of-first-refusal tender.

Both Gardeck and Turner can negotiate with other teams, but the $3.384 million and $2.133 million, respectively, owed to both players based on their one-year tender offers will count immediately against Arizona's cap if agreed upon.

Sherfield played 79 offensive snaps for the Cardinals last season and caught five passes for 50 yards, while participating in 50 percent of the special teams snaps. He had 10 tackles (seven solo), which was tied for fourth on the team. He also was tied for third in the NFL with three fumble recoveries in 2020.

"He's one of our special team aces," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said of Sherfield in early December.

Sherfield's Cardinals career saw decreased statistical receiving production year over year, contributing a career-high 210 receiving yards on 19 catches as a rookie before posting 80 and 50 yards the next two years. Still, he was valued on special teams and coordinator Jeff Rodgers will need to address his loss entering 2021.

In 2020, Sherfield had a stint on reserve/COVID-19 and was added to the list over Thanksgiving weekend on Nov. 26 before being activated on Dec. 2. Although it has not been confirmed in accordance with franchise policy, it is likely that Sherfield was deemed a close contact of wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who was placed on the coronavirus list on the same day and was not activated until Dec. 8.

Although he excels on special teams, Sherfield is expected to have a larger role on offense with the 49ers, according to Garafalo.

"The Niners like his skill set at receiver and he’ll have a chance to grab a role there," Garafalo tweeted on Thursday. "Especially with (wide receiver) Kendrick Bourne gone (to the New England Patriots)."