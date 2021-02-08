Report: Cardinals, Peterson Part Ways Entering Free Agency

Patrick Peterson knew what was at stake entering the 2020 NFL season. Now, the reality of a situation he foresaw months in advance is on the horizon.

As the Arizona Cardinals cornerback prepares to hit unrestricted free agency, Peterson will reportedly not be playing in Arizona next year. The franchise and 30-year-old veteran have decided to part ways, according to FanSided's Matt Verderame.

Yet, with the beginning of the free agency period still 38 days away, there is still plenty of time for the sides to work out an agreement.

A year removed from a six-game suspension due to violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, Peterson felt he had something to prove. Yet, it was not to the fans or the critics, but to himself. The Arizona Cardinals cornerback wanted to validate that he could still compete at an high level.

Asked to give a performance review upon the season's end, which saw the Cardinals whimper out of the NFC playoff hunt with back-to-back losses in Weeks 16 and 17, Peterson expressed contentedness with his overall play.

"Honestly, I thought I played solid," he said. "You have to fight through certain things and you have to win certain downs, but for the most part I believe I had a solid season."

Peterson was a starter in all 16 of the Cardinals games after amassing just 10 in 2019 due to the suspension. It resulted in 61 tackles (the most produced in a given season since 64 his rookie year) eight passes defensed (most since 2017) and three interceptions (most since 2016).

It was far from a dominant year for Peterson, who was not selected for the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career in which he played an entire season. He was also not selected in 2019 following the NFL rules violation.

"There's some plays I wish I could have back, but you can't," Peterson said. "Just have to go back and watch the film and just continue watching how teams are attacking me, which is covering drags and crossers running through traffic. Have to find a way during this offseason of maneuvering better through things like that, if that's how teams are going to attack us if I'm here next year. Just have to find better ways to maneuver throughout the traffic in this man-to-man scheme that we play."

If Verderame's report is accurate, Peterson will be tasked with mitigating his coverage issues from last season, while also learning schematic differences between where he ends up and former defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who gave glowing reviews of Peterson toward the end of the year.

"He is our ace corner," Joseph said. "And I think the league has changed so much from when guys were so-called lockdown corners. It's so much pass game now and the game is built with three and four wide (receivers). It was never built that way. The rules have changed to favor the offense, in my opinion. The pass game is just happening more, so there's no such thing in my opinion as a total lockdown corner. You have good players at corner, but every corner in this league is going to get beat on occasion.

"Pat is still playing consistent, good football for us. He gets challenged more often because everyone's getting challenged in this league with the pass game. But he is still a great leader, he works every day and he still helps us win. But I think, for all corners, the league has changed so much. Such a pass first league now, so it's hard to be a so-called lockdown corner in this league in 2020."

Entering the offseason, Peterson publicly expressed his interest in returning to the Cardinals — the team that drafted him in 2011 — for what would have been his 11th season in the Valley. Yet, franchise general manager Steve Keim, head coach Kliff Kingsbury and other organizational brass have seemingly decided to go in another direction.

"Everything is going to take care of itself," Peterson said. "I've done all I can to present that I would love to be here, but at the end of the day, it's up to them. We'll just have to wait and see what the future brings after the season."