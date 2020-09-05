Report: Cardinals Cut Sixth-Round Draft Pick Evan Weaver

Despite being one of six Arizona Cardinals 2020 draft picks, linebacker Evan Weaver was cut during the team's trim down to the initial 53-man roster Saturday, per ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.

Weaver, a sixth-round selection out of California, signed his rookie deal of $3.462 million over four years with a $167,232 signing bonus and $651,808 2020 cap charge in early August. He leaves $41,807 in dead money as a result of his cut.

Considering he has zero credited seasons, Weaver will have to go through the waivers process without being claimed for the Cardinals to have a chance to designate him to their 16-man practice squad beginning Sunday.

Non-veteran players of this designation will make $8,400 per week, which is salaried at $142,000 for the year. All of that counts against each team's respective cap.

Weaver was a part of what was considered to be a deeper Cardinals inside linebacker room in training camp this year. He was drafted in the same class as first-rounder Isaiah Simmons and joined an incoming group that featured former Atlanta Falcon De'Vondre Campbell. As of now, the room also has projected starter Jordan Hicks and returning depth from Ezekiel Turner and Tanner Vallejo.

When addressing the revamped room, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury highlighted Weaver, but briefly. Throughout camp, he did not generate extended praise from coaches over several media availability sessions.

"You throw in Isaiah, you draft Evan, you have Hicks here, you have Tanner here, Zeke," Kingsbury said in August. "There's a lot of quality players that have played a lot of snaps in this league."

The Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year last season, Weaver led the entire FBS last season with a conference single-season and school-record 182 tackles for the Golden Bears.

"Guys like Jordan Hicks, De'Vondre Campbell, those guys are real pros," Weaver said in mid-August. "They've got a lot of years in the league, a lot of experience. A guy in my situation is trying to pick their brain, figure out what they know and go from there. Every little question that I can ask, every little detail I can get out of them is something that's going to help my game.

"And I feel like if I just keep doing that, keep playing ball, keep doing what the coaches are telling me to do, play my job and don't worry about anybody else (it will lead to success). I can only control what I can control and guys like Jordan and De'Vondre are great leaders and they're going to help me through the rest of this training camp."

The Cardinals acquired Weaver via the pick received from New England in the trade for offensive tackle Korey Cunningham on Aug. 29, 2019.