Report: Cardinals to Work Out QB Kelly Bryant

Following the NFL's Tuesday announcement to lift the ban on player tryouts, the Arizona Cardinals are already capitalizing by bringing in former Clemson and Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant for a workout, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The previous rule prohibiting this activity had banned teams from bringing free agents into their facilities for workouts, save for a recent exception for physicals. Tuesday's change now makes it possible for players to find a team and sign a contract, if they are capable of impressing during performances in hosted training sessions.

League-wide health protocols will remain in place as the NFL continues its fight to stop the spread of COVID-19, while also trying to maintain its current schedule for the upcoming season. This, following the league's announcement Wednesday that it reached an agreement with the NFLPA to extend the daily testing of athletes through Sept. 5 after a positive trend in that "the rate of positive tests for all players and Tier 1 and Tier 2 personnel across the league during this period is below one percent (and no individual club rate is greater than two percent)."

For Bryant, the reported workout with the Cardinals presents an opportunity to latch onto an NFL team after going undrafted and unsigned as a free agent. According to Pelissero, "Bryant was among the most surprising players to go unsigned in April."

The Cardinals cut their quarterback room down to three before the start of training camp when it released Drew Anderson July 26. He played with the practice squad last season and was elevated to the active roster, but did not take a snap. Arizona starter and reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Kyler Murray is backed up by Brett Hundley on the depth chart, followed by recent addition Chris Streveler from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Canadien Football League.

Bryant graduate transferred from Clemson to Missouri last season where he threw for 2,215 yards, 15 passing touchdowns and six interceptions. In his tenure with the Tigers, he threw for 3,338 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in a 16-2 record as a starter.

At the NFL Combine, Bryant measured in at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds with a 4.69-second 40-yard-dash, 35.0-inch vertical and 7.33-second three-cone drill.