Report: Cardinals Signing OLB Isaiah Irving to Active Roster

Mason Kern

With Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury announcing Wednesday that the franchise is losing outside linebacker Chandler Jones for the year as a result of season-ending surgery to repair a biceps injury suffered in Sunday's win over the New York Jets, the organization is reportedly signing outside linebacker Isaiah Irving to the active roster off the Denver Broncos' practice squad, according to a report from Benjamin Allbright of KOARadio, the Broncos' flagship station.

The numbers at the position were evidently lacking during the open portion of Wednesday's class as only two non-practice squad players were participating. Starter Devon Kennard returned after missing the last two weeks with an ankle injury, but appeared limited. Haason Reddick was observed, while practice-squad outside linebacker Reggie Walker rounded out the group. Kylie Fitts and Dennis Gardeck, who both rotated throughout Sunday's game, did not participate during the open portion Wednesday, although Gardeck was seen walking into the team facility prior to stretching lines.

Irving entered the NFL in 2017 with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent out of San Jose State. He played in 33 career games there, starting none, and statistically recorded 27 tackles (23 solo, four assisted), four quarterback hits, one sack and fumble recovery.

Irving was waived/injured by the Bears Sept. 5, was placed on reserve/injured the following day and was then waived with an injury settlement Sept. 7. He was signed to the Broncos' practice squad Sept. 16. Denver protected two practice-squad players this week, linebacker Josh Watson and defensive lineman Sylvester Williams, not including Irving, prompting the allowance of his reported signing with Arizona.

The deal was not reported to the league office as of Wednesday and was not listed on the official transaction report as a result. Also, as of Wednesday, the Cardinals had not yet placed Jones on reserve/injured.

This story will be updated.

