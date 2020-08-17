SI.com
Report: Robert Alford Sustains Pectoral Injury Sunday

Mason Kern

The return of cornerback Robert Alford may take longer than expected.

According to NFL Media's Mike Garafalo, the Arizona Cardinals projected starting cornerback suffered a pectoral injury during Sunday's practice — the final of the non-padded ramp-up period — with "evaluations ongoing to see about treatment and time he’ll be sidelined."

Alford was not present during the open portion of practice Monday.

Last season, Alford — who was projected to be a starter after signing a free agent — suffered a broken leg in August of preseason camp. While the timeline for his return was optimistic at the onset of the diagnosis, Alford was a non-participant for the entire year. 

On Aug. 12, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury expressed excitement for seeing Alford back on the field and curiosity for how he would handle live action again. With an untraditional offseason without in-person training league-wide due to the coronavirus, players were forced to stay in shape on their own. As a result, long-term injuries have the potential to be more prevalent this year.

"We were so excited about adding [Alford] last year," Kingsbury said at the time. "He has been a very productive, tough, competitive player in this league and with what [defensive coordinator Vance Joseph] wants to run schematically, I want to see how he's moving around.

"We're pulling for him because he did put in so much work throughout the offseason."

The 31-year-old Alford (who turns 32 Nov. 1) signed a three-year deal with the Cardinals after being released by the Falcons in February of 2019. He had 303 tackles, 10 interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in 88 games for Atlanta. Alford's injury news follows wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins not participating for the second practice in a row due to a tight left hamstring.

"A couple months ago, I watched every practice from training camp and it was Pat P (Peterson) and Alford and it's a different defense when you've got two mature corners who can win one-on-ones," Joseph said last week. "That that makes a 3-4 defense go, right? If you can play man coverage, it makes calling games easier, it makes the game plan a lot easier.

"Having those corners healthy Week 1 is critical for our success."

While the timetable for Alford's return is currently unclear, Byron Murphy could be in line for more starting action after doing so in all 16 games as a rookie. Chris Jones and Kevin Peterson are other viable options.

