Cardinals Shopped OL Max Garcia, Joshua Miles Friday

Mason Kern

After cutting four players and placing one on waived/injured list Friday, a day ahead of the 53-man roster cutdown, the Arizona Cardinals are reportedly considering additional roster movements. They fielded trade calls for guard Max Garcia and tackle Joshua Miles, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

Another name that Breer said came up in trade discussions was projected starting left guard Justin Pugh, although he clarified the Cardinals are not shopping him.

"Ex-Dolphins QB Josh Rosen and ex-Cardinals WR Hakeem Butler were on this (trade) list a few hours ago, too," Breer wrote Friday. "So they'd been shopped. Market's been quieter than normal. Cardinals have shopped a few OL, too (Josh Miles, Max Garcia, Justin Pugh).

"Just one thing to clarify on this, too ... Pugh, obviously, is a little different than the other two Arizona OL. He wasn’t shopped as the other two were, but I’d heard his name came up and teams thought AZ might wanna shed salary. (Obviously that’s different than shopping him.)"

Of the 69 players on the Cardinals active roster, 11 are offensive linemen. Should Garcia or Jones be cut tomorrow, the former would be considered a vested veteran having accrued five seasons, meaning he would become a free agent immediately without having to go through the waiver process. Miles, meanwhile, only has one credited season and would be subject to claim from the 31 other franchises before having his contract terminated.

Garcia's one-year contract is worth up to $1.25 million with $600,000 guaranteed including a $150,000 signing bonus. Miles signed a four-year deal in 2019 worth up to $2,594,576 with $74,576 guaranteed. If the team cut both players, $618,644 would be left in dead money with $600,000 attributed to Garcia.

Pugh — although Breer reported he is not being shopped — signed a five-year, $45.025 million contract in 2018, with a $10 million signing bonus. Additionally, his 2018 salary and $2 million of his 2019 salary were fully guaranteed at signing. Another $3 million became fully guaranteed since Pugh was on the roster on the 3rd day of the 2019 league year. 

In two years in Arizona, Pugh has started in all 23 games he has played in. In his first year with the Cardinals in 2018, Pugh suffered a knee injury in Week 10 that limited him to just seven games, although he was a full-time starter in all 16 games a year ago.

No deals were made Friday, but general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury will have plenty of decisions to make in the hours ahead. 

