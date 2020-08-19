The Cardinals reportedly didn’t waste any time bringing on a replacement for cornerback Robert Alford, pouncing after five-year veteran cornerback Ken Crawley was released by the Las Vegas Raiders Tuesday.

AllCardinals has confirmed that the team held a visit with Crawley Wednesday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media had originally reported his visit and later in the day, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that Crawley was expected to sign, "pending COVID tests and physical."

The transaction was able to happen quickly for two reasons:

As a vested veteran, Crawley’s contract was immediately terminated Tuesday, so he didn’t have to go through the league’s waiver process. With Las Vegas about 302 miles “up the road” from the Phoenix area, it was possible for Crawley to get to Arizona quicker than other places.

After likely losing Alford for the season after he suffered a torn pectoral muscle in practice Sunday, the Cardinals went immediately on the offensive for an outside addition.

B.W. Webb had a tryout Tuesday and then Crawley became available. The five-year veteran provides depth along with the ability to play on the corner or the slot.

After practice Tuesday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “That's something we're always looking at to bring in different talent, take a look and see if we feel like it's an upgrade with what we have. We like some of (our) young players, but we'll continue to see what's out there. Particularly now if depth becomes an issue.”

Crawley entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Saints in 2016 and played 38 games with 23 starts in his first three seasons.

Last year, after playing just one game and being inactive for seven, Crawley was waived on Oct. 29 and claimed by the Miami Dolphins. He played four games with two starts, but suffered an injured shoulder and was waived/injured on Dec. 4. After reverting to reserve/injured the next day after clearing waivers, he was waived on Dec. 16.

The Raiders signed him to a futures contract on Jan. 23.