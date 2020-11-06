Report: Cardinals Adding CB Johnathan Joseph

With cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr. on reserve/COVID-19 and Dre Kirkpatrick (thigh) having not participated in practices Wednesday and Thursday, the Arizona Cardinals are reportedly adding another player at the position to the roster. Per Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston, Tex., the franchise is signing Johnathan Joseph to the roster, although there was no indication of whether it would be a practice-squad deal or to the 53-man roster.

If Joseph is signed to either unit, he wouldn't be eligible to enter the team facility for at least five days while progressing through the COVID -19 protocols.

Jefferson was most recently with the Tennessee Titans and he was one of three players the franchise moved on from since Nov. 2, having his contract terminated Nov. 3. The Titans also terminated the contract of long snapper Beau Brinkley and waived defensive tackle Isaiah Mack in the last two days.

Joseph, 37 in April, appeared in seven games for the Titans this season with six starts and has accumulated 29 tackles (25 solo), five passes defensed, two tackles for loss, one interception and one forced fumble. He was signed by Tennessee in May upon entering free agency after a nine-year stint with the Houston Texans in which he was a back-to-back Pro Bowler in 2011 and 2012.

A first-round draft pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2006 out of South Carolina, Joseph spent five years with the franchise that kick-started his career before moving on to Houston. If Berman's report is accurate, the Cardinals will be the fourth team Joseph has played for in his 14-year career.

Currently, Arizona has four cornerbacks on the active roster — with Murphy Jr. expected to return after his stint on the coronavirus reserve list — and two on the practice squad. Reports of Joseph's signing come after the Cardinals added De'Vante Bausby to the 53-man unit Oct. 30 and Prince Amukamara to the practice squad Oct. 13.

At present, there are 51 players on the Cardinals' active roster and 15 on the practice squad. Yet, Murphy Jr. and outside linebacker Devon Kennard are poised to immediately return to their roles after multiple negative COVID-19 tests and tight end Maxx Williams was designated to return from reserve/injured Nov. 2, kick-starting his 21-day evaluation window.