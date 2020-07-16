AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Report: Cardinals Sign OL Kelvin Beachum to One-Year Deal

Mason Kern

In the wake of the Arizona Cardinals re-signing left tackle D.j. Humphries to a three-year, $45 million extension this offseason, the franchise bolstered the unit with more depth by signing former New York Jets offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum to a one-year deal, according to 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station’s John Gambadoro.

A seventh-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers out of SMU in the 2012 NFL Draft, Beachum played four seasons with the franchise, accumulating 44 total games played with 39 starts. In his last year there in 2015, he only played in six games before tearing his ACL — ironically against the Cardinals — before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a one-year deal.

He played and started in 15 games in 2016 with the Jaguars before the franchise declined his option, making him a free agent. He subsequently signed a three-year deal with the Jets, a contract that ended last season, where he started in all 45 games played in New York.

Beachum played 13 games last season for the Jets after back-to-back 16-game seasons in 2017 and 2018. Over the course of his eight-year career, the listed 6-foot-3, 210-pound offensive lineman has played both tackle spots.

For the Cardinals, Beachum has the possibility of competing with Humphries for reps at left tackle, or provide additional depth at the spot should he get beaten out. With the versatility to play both sides, he could also compete at right tackle against veterans Marcus Gilbert and Justin Murray — who have both dealt with injuries — and rookie third-round draft pick out of Houston Josh Jones.

For his career, across 104 games played in eight seasons, Beachum has made 99 starts. He provides a valuable depth asset with years of experience to a relatively young Cardinals offensive line room. 

Last season, he was involved in 809 offensive snaps, which accounted for 79 percent of the Jets' overall total. He has accumulated 45 penalty flags: 18 in Pittsburgh; 17 in New York; and 10 in Jacksonville.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kenyan Drake 'Not too Concerned' with Contract Extension

Arizona Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake is reportedly "not close" to signing a long-term contract extension with the team.

Mason Kern

My Take: Memories of RB Ottis (O.J.) Anderson

With former Cardinals running back Ottis Anderson cast into the spotlight, memories of his rookie year in St. Louis, among others, flood back.

Howard Balzer

by

MasonKern

Former NFL WR Burleson Claims Cardinals a Top 5 Bandwagon Team

The Arizona Cardinals are one of the five biggest bandwagon franchises in the NFL entering the 2020 season, according to former WR Nate Burleson.

Mason Kern

by

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals Fantasy Football Outlook, Player Rankings, Predictions

AllCardinals publisher Howard Balzer joined the Sports Illustrated national panel to discuss the Arizona Cardinals season outlook.

Mason Kern

Only 85 NFL Draft Choices Have Signed; Arizona Cardinals Have Zero

Arizona Cardinals One of 15 Teams with no Draft Choices Signed; Only 85 Officially Reported

Howard Balzer

by

Howard Balzer

Former NFL GM Casserly on Murray: 'Cut Those Turnovers'

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray received criticism from former Washington Redskins, Houston Texans GM Charley Casserly.

Mason Kern

Arizona Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill Released from Hospital

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, hospitalized with the novel coronavirus, was released from a Rhode Island hospital during the weekend.

Howard Balzer

by

MasonKern

Ottis Anderson Touted as Best Cardinal Not Enshrined in HOF

Arizona Cardinals running back Ottis Anderson was named as the franchise's best player who is not (yet) enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Mason Kern

Christian Kirk Tabbed as Young WR 'Who Will Reshape the NFL'

Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk was included on a list by Bleacher Report as a young player "who will reshape the NFL."

Mason Kern

by

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill Tests Positive for COVID-19

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill tested positive and was hospitalized for the novel coronavirus while traveling on the east coast.

Howard Balzer

by

Bigblue51