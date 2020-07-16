Report: Cardinals Sign OL Kelvin Beachum to One-Year Deal

In the wake of the Arizona Cardinals re-signing left tackle D.j. Humphries to a three-year, $45 million extension this offseason, the franchise bolstered the unit with more depth by signing former New York Jets offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum to a one-year deal, according to 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station’s John Gambadoro.

A seventh-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers out of SMU in the 2012 NFL Draft, Beachum played four seasons with the franchise, accumulating 44 total games played with 39 starts. In his last year there in 2015, he only played in six games before tearing his ACL — ironically against the Cardinals — before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a one-year deal.

He played and started in 15 games in 2016 with the Jaguars before the franchise declined his option, making him a free agent. He subsequently signed a three-year deal with the Jets, a contract that ended last season, where he started in all 45 games played in New York.

Beachum played 13 games last season for the Jets after back-to-back 16-game seasons in 2017 and 2018. Over the course of his eight-year career, the listed 6-foot-3, 210-pound offensive lineman has played both tackle spots.

For the Cardinals, Beachum has the possibility of competing with Humphries for reps at left tackle, or provide additional depth at the spot should he get beaten out. With the versatility to play both sides, he could also compete at right tackle against veterans Marcus Gilbert and Justin Murray — who have both dealt with injuries — and rookie third-round draft pick out of Houston Josh Jones.

For his career, across 104 games played in eight seasons, Beachum has made 99 starts. He provides a valuable depth asset with years of experience to a relatively young Cardinals offensive line room.

Last season, he was involved in 809 offensive snaps, which accounted for 79 percent of the Jets' overall total. He has accumulated 45 penalty flags: 18 in Pittsburgh; 17 in New York; and 10 in Jacksonville.