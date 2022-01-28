Reports: Adrian Wilson Set to Become New Jaguars GM

The former Arizona Cardinals safety is all but set to become the main string-puller in Jacksonville.

There's no denying the legacy of former Arizona Cardinals safety Adrian Wilson, who was a four-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection during his career in the NFL.

Wilson often made noise during his time on the field.

Now, he might have an opportunity to do the same in a leadership position.

According to various reports, the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to make Wilson their new general manager.

Jacksonville, which is also reportedly close to hiring Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive play-caller Byron Leftwich to be its new head coach, is all but set to see two prominent roles filled with fresh faces despite some turbulence in recent days.

Leftwich reportedly helped hand-pick Wilson for the general manager role.

Wilson entered the Cardinals organization as a regional scout in 2015 before climbing up the ranks to vice president of pro scouting and pro player personnel in 2021.

Wilson has had nothing short of tremendous reviews from those within the organization, as it was only a matter of time before an opportunity came knocking for the Cardinals legend.

Wilson would inherit a Jaguars team that went 3-14 last season but offers a handful of young and promising talent, including first overall pick Trevor Lawrence at quarterback.

The Jaguars, according to overthecap.com, have nearly $60 million in cap space heading into this offseason, with only the Miami Dolphins ahead of them in terms of spending power.

Jacksonville also has strong enough capital to make magic happen in the upcoming draft, including the No. 1 one overall pick in 2022 with five total picks in the first four rounds.

Time will tell if Wilson can help turn around Jacksonville. However, we do know his fair shot might have arrived.

If he is hired by the Jaguars, because Wilson is a minority, the Cardinals will receive compensatory third-round picks in the 2022 and 2023 drafts.