NFL Suspends Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins for Six Games

The Arizona Cardinals will be without star receiver DeAndre Hopkins for six games in 2022 after he was suspended for PED use.

The Arizona Cardinals struggled in life without wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins last season, and they will have to find ways to manage in 2022.

Hopkins was suspended for six games to start the upcoming season for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, the league announced on Monday.

"DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2022 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances," an NFL spokesperson said in a statement.

"Hopkins is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the Cardinals’ active roster following the team’s sixth regular-season game."

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport first reported that an appeal has been withdrawn and the team is preparing for Hopkins to serve the suspension.

Arizona was 10-2 when Hopkins played last season and 3-5 without him due to injuries, including the playoffs.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has said many times that his adjustments after the Hopkins injury last year were subpar. He now has the summer to find ways around this.



The Cardinals had shakeups with their offensive arsenal this offseason.

Wide receiver Christian Kirk is on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Running back Chase Edmonds in with the Miami Dolphins. Arizona traded for former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown and drafted tight end Trey McBride and running back Keaontay Ingram.

The suspension brings up questions about how the Cardinals handled the draft, most prominently involving their trade of a first-rounder for Brown.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network that teams and players involved with suspensions are aware of them for some time. It is possible the Cardinals were planning for this.

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The schedule for the 2022 NFL season will be announced on May 12, disclosing which opponents the Cardinals will deal with before Hopkins returns.

Hopkins missed two games in eight years before last season.

His guaranteed base salary for 2022 is $6.65 million, so missing six games will cost him $2.347 million. Spotrac reported he would lose $4.05 million of compensation, but it's unknown where the other $1.7 million comes from. It is also believed he received a $10.65 million roster bonus on March 20.