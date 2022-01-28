Reports: Dolphins Looking for Offense-Minded HC, Cardinals' Vance Joseph Out of Running

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph interviewed for the Miami Dolphins head coaching job, but he is reportedly not among the finalists.

It appears that a reunion between Arizona Cardinals head coach Vance Joseph and the Miami Dolphins will not be happening.

Joseph interviewed for Miami's head coaching vacancy, but the team is moving in another direction.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that Miami will interview three offensive coordinators for a second time: Buffalo's Brian Daboll, Dallas' Kellen Moore and San Francisco's.

ESPN's Dolphins reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques tweeted that Miami wants an offensive-minded head coach, which takes Joseph out of the running.

The Dolphins just moved on from defensive-minded head coach Brian Flores.

Joseph was Miami's defensive coordinator in 2016. He got hired to be the Denver Broncos head coach for 2017, where he spent two seasons before getting fired.

He then joined Arizona's staff under new head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

The Cardinals allowed 27.6 points per game in Joseph's first year in command: 2019.

They improved to 22.9 points surrendered per contest in 2020 and 21.5 this past season.

The Cardinals' defense was 11th in the NFL in scoring and ninth in weighted DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) in 2021, per Football Outsiders.

Joseph runs an aggressive, blitz-happy defensive scheme. Him moving on would have posed questions for the Cardinals as to what they would want their defense to look like next year.

Joseph has also been praised this season by players for his leadership and ability to explain why he makes certain calls at specific times. He felt this allowed his players to see the vision and execute it better.

However, the defense struggled to defend the run consistently all season, which led to a 202-rushing yard performance by the Seattle Seahawks in Arizona during a 38-30 Week 18 loss.

Joseph stressed he was focused on the Cardinals during the season, but he also said he would welcome the opportunity to be a head coach again. He felt that he did not get ample time to build what he envisioned in Denver.

The Cardinals have a myriad of personnel and staff decisions to make in the upcoming weeks. Joseph staying aboard would ease some of that uncertainty, and it seems that will be the case, at least for the time being.