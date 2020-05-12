Cardinals Swap Cornerbacks, Re-sign Kevin Peterson

The Cardinals swapped cornerbacks Tuesday, announcing the re-signing of Kevin Peterson and waiving of Andre Chachere. The move was somewhat the reverse of the transactions that occurred last Dec. 18, when Peterson was placed on reserve/injured because of a shoulder issue and Chachere was signed off the Carolina Panthers practice squad.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Peterson became a free agent at the start of the league year on March 18 when the Cardinals elected not to tender him as a restricted free agent. The lowest tender amount was $2.133 million, so his new deal is almost certainly worth less than that. It is likely at, or near the minimum of $825,000 for players with three accrued seasons.

The Cardinals acquired Peterson off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 1, 2019. He played in 14 games with three starts and participated in 254 defensive snaps (22.42 percent) and 140 plays on special teams (30.43 percent).

That level of play earned him a total of $221,855.04 in the league’s performance-based pay programs. In one distribution, he was paid $142,581.93, which was the eighth highest on the Cardinals. In the other, he was 11th on the team with $79,273.11.

In his 14 games, Peterson had 16 tackles and two passes defensed, while adding six special-teams tackles.

Chachere was waived by the Detroit Lions on Aug. 30, 2019, and then signed to the Cardinals practice squad 12 days later. He was released from that roster spot on Oct. 11 and then signed to Carolina’s practice squad on Oct. 21. Chachere was inactive for the final two games of the 2019 season after being signed by the Cardinals on Dec. 18.