Arizona Cardinals: Jordan Hicks Plays for Respect

Cardinals Mike linebacker Jordan Hicks felt disrespected when told in April he could compete for a starting job, but he competed, won the job, and has universal respect within the team.

“R-E-S-P-E-C-T

Find out what it means to me.

R-E-S-P-E-C-T

Take care, TCB.”

The legendary Aretha Franklin, singing the words written by the iconic Otis Redding, would agree that should be the theme song for linebacker Jordan Hicks in 2021.

Hicks accepted a paycut early in the offseason only to be informed after the draft in April that he wouldn’t be able to compete for the starting Mike linebacker job supposedly being handed to rookie first-round pick Zaven Collins.

Hicks refused to accept that verdict and now he’s as much of a reason as any for the way the defense has played this season.

When Hicks spoke to the media Friday, two days after being named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his production in last Sunday’s game against the Bears, respect, or the lack thereof, was a large part of his carefully spoken words.

“I think it shows the mindset, the mental toughness that has been brought forth, to be able to go through that and continue to push and have a smile on your face,” Hicks said. “And, you know, as a man, that's what you push for, right? As a father, as somebody who does this for respect, right? That's what I do this for, and when I preach to my kids one day you're facing something tough, you need to push through it, there's an example put on the table that I've set.”

It was significant that Hicks referenced the importance of doing the right thing for kids to see.

When head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked about the journey Hicks has made this year, he said, “I just think it's the nature of the business. You're always trying to find the next guy that can come in and be younger and be cheaper. It is what it is. And Jordan handled this the way you would want. If I had a son, I'd want my son to handle it the way he did. The professionalism, the poise. He just didn't blink and kept doing his job and showed everybody how good he is. And that's what you're supposed to do in this league.”

Hicks acknowledged when asked if he arrived at training camp with an edge that the opposite of respect is what he felt nearly eight months ago.

He said, “Absolutely. Absolutely. I felt disrespected, right? Remembering back, I felt disrespected; simple as that. I came in with a point to prove that I'm only in Year 7 and I have a lot left in the tank. And that's my job. My job is if you're in that situation, any player across the league, if you're in that situation, your job is to prove them wrong.

“And that was my mindset to come in and prove that they were making a mistake and that I still have a lot left in the tank to show on the field.”

Earlier in the week after winning the award, Kingsbury also voiced the respect he has for Hicks, while outside linebacker Chandler Jones called him “the heart of the defense.”

“It means a lot, coming from arguably the best player in the league with Chandler over the years and from your head coach. It means a lot,” Hicks said. “Like I said, that's what I do it for.”

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Friday, “Jordan has been great for us. So I get what Chandler was saying. He (Hicks) is the guy that gets the defense. He makes the calls and he gets guys on the same page and he makes the bad plays right. So I get that part. But what he went through; that's just a testament to him as a man to come back here, and to just grind and let the cards fall where they may. And it worked out for him.

“I think his teammates really appreciate that he didn't come back in a bad mood. He didn't come back bitching and complaining. He came back helping, helping everyone around him, and it worked out for him. So that's a perfect example for all these young players: Just come back and go to work. And if you're the best player, you'll play and that's the way it should be.”

When asked if he believes his reputation has improved outside the Cardinals, Hicks said, “I don’t know” and continued with the respect theme.

“I guess that's probably something you guys would know better. I stay off the media sites and trying to read all that stuff. I don't know, but I've told you guys for three years, what I do this for is respect, right? And I say it over and over again. And, you know, that's all I'm trying to do; that’s it.

“I'm out here to play well, and to have these lasting memories and gain that respect.”

One of those lasting memories is how he was treated as a rookie with the Eagles in 2015 when DeMeco Ryans (now the 49ers defensive coordinator) was nearing the end of his career and was coming off an injury.

Said Hicks, “They bring me in, they want me to do everything he does. Study his notes and sit next to him. He could have easily been like, ‘Yo, young buck, I'm not going to give you the call, I'm not going to teach you this.’ He not only taught me stuff on the field, but off the field as well. And so, going through that experience, I always told myself that I was not going to be the vet that was bullying the young guy, that was not giving up information and isolating them, right? Because I was in fear of my job, right? That's counterintuitive to me. When you're confident in your job and you're confident the way you can do it on the field, it doesn't matter who knows the defense, right?

“How much information I give you, my confidence level, is that you can't do it better. And so I took that from him. And when I when I got in that situation, I had to look at myself and make a decision on if I was gonna actually be that person or not. And so Zaven is an amazing person, he’s going to be a great player in this league, and I've done everything I can to just continue to build him up and bring him along and teach him what I know.”

Hicks knows the future isn’t promised to anyone, and there’s no crystal ball to project what 2022 will be like. But he remains in the present, doing all he can to help the Cardinals achieve great things.

He did have one last thing to say when told what Kingsbury said about hoping if he ever has a son he’d want him to handle adversity the way Hicks did. It was no surprise that the “R” word was used again.

“It makes feel good because that's a sign of respect, right? It makes me proud of the way it was handled. Not just for myself, for my family's legacy.”