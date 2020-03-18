As New League Year Begins, Cardinals Don't Tender Two RFA's: CB Kevin Peterson and FS Charles Washington

While the Arizona Cardinals issued a second-round tender worth $3.259 million to kicker Zane Gonzalez, the team also declined to tender two defensive players scheduled to be restricted free agents: Cornerback Kevin Peterson and free safety Charles Washington. They immediately are unrestricted free agents and are eligible to sign with any team.

Each joined the franchise when they were claimed off waivers last September after all NFL teams reduced their rosters to 53 players on Aug. 31.

Both Peterson (Chicago Bears) and Washington (Detroit Lions) entered the NFL as undrafted free agents in 2016. Peterson was waived last year by the Los Angeles Rams, while Washington was waived by the Lions.

Peterson missed the entire 2018 season with a torn ACL suffered in the preseason opener while with the Rams. With the Cardinals last season, he played 14 games and started three before injuring his shoulder and was placed on reserve/injured Dec. 18.

In those 14 games, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Peterson had 16 tackles (12 solo) with two passes defensed and added six tackles (three solo) on special teams.

Washington, 5-10, 192, played in 12 games and was inactive for four. He had no statistics on scrimmage plays, but had seven tackles (six solo) on special teams.

Peterson and Washington were among 51 potential restricted free agents in the NFL not tendered by their teams as the 2019 league year ended. Often, non-tendered RFAs re-sign, but for contracts less than the lowest tender of $2.133 million.

There were also 32 players in the NFL that were not tendered as exclusive-rights free agents.