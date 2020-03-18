How Many Restricted Free Agents Will Join Cardinals K Zane Gonzalez?

When the 2020 league year begins after the clock hits 1 p.m. PT this afternoon, we will know all of the NFL players that will be restricted free agents. Those are players with three accrued seasons and, when tendered, teams retain the right of first refusal if an offer sheet is executed. For a player to earn an accrued season, he must be on an active roster, reserve/injured or reserve/physically unable to perform for six games.

The deadline for offer sheets is April 17, six days before the first day of the NFL Draft commencing on April 23. Draft-choice compensation if a team elects not to match an offer is determined by the type of tender.

After the Arizona Cardinals announced they had tendered kicker Zane Gonzalez, SI.com learned his one-year tender is worth $3.259 million. That is the tender that has a second-round draft pick as compensation.

The other two tenders are $2.133 million and $4.641 million. The highest tender equates to a first-round pick while the lowest tender has compensation in the round the player was originally selected. If the player was not drafted, there would be no subsequent compensation.

The number of restricted free agents each year is lower than in the past once the CBA (collective bargaining agreement) mandated that all draft-choice contracts after the first round would be four-year deals.

In 2019, there were 34 restricted free agents. One was tendered at a first-round level, 16 with second-round compensation and the remaining 17 with the lowest one-year offer. Of those 17, only five came with potential compensation: Two with fifth- and sixth-round choices and one with a fourth-round pick. The remaining 12 players were not drafted.