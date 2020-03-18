AllCardinals
How Many Restricted Free Agents Will Join Cardinals K Zane Gonzalez?

Howard Balzer

When the 2020 league year begins after the clock hits 1 p.m. PT this afternoon, we will know all of the NFL players that will be restricted free agents. Those are players with three accrued seasons and, when tendered, teams retain the right of first refusal if an offer sheet is executed. For a player to earn an accrued season, he must be on an active roster, reserve/injured or reserve/physically unable to perform for six games.

The deadline for offer sheets is April 17, six days before the first day of the NFL Draft commencing on April 23. Draft-choice compensation if a team elects not to match an offer is determined by the type of tender.

After the Arizona Cardinals announced they had tendered kicker Zane Gonzalez, SI.com learned his one-year tender is worth $3.259 million. That is the tender that has a second-round draft pick as compensation.

The other two tenders are $2.133 million and $4.641 million. The highest tender equates to a first-round pick while the lowest tender has compensation in the round the player was originally selected. If the player was not drafted, there would be no subsequent compensation.

The number of restricted free agents each year is lower than in the past once the CBA (collective bargaining agreement) mandated that all draft-choice contracts after the first round would be four-year deals.

In 2019, there were 34 restricted free agents. One was tendered at a first-round level, 16 with second-round compensation and the remaining 17 with the lowest one-year offer. Of those 17, only five came with potential compensation: Two with fifth- and sixth-round choices and one with a fourth-round pick. The remaining 12 players were not drafted.

Patriots Reportedly Agree to Terms With Cardinals WR Damiere Byrd

The Arizona Cardinals lost their first free agent of the offseason when wide receiver Damiere Byrd reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the New England Patriots in the wake of the departure of Tom Brady.

Mason Kern

Cardinals, DT Jordan Phillips Agree to Terms

The Arizona Cardinals plugged a hole in their defense by agreeing to a reported three-year, $30 million contract with Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips

Howard Balzer

K Zane Gonzalez, T Justin Murray Receive Tender Offers from Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals extended tender offers to kicker Zane Gonzalez and right tackle Justin Murray on Tuesday.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Trade RB David Johnson to Texans for WR DeAndre Hopkins

After transition tagging running back Kenyan Drake on Monday, the Arizona Cardinals traded David Johnson to the Houston Texans and acquired wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Place Transition Tag on RB Kenyan Drake

The Arizona Cardinals will have the right of first refusal on any offer made to running back Kenyan Drake in free agency after placing the transition tag on him Monday

Howard Balzer

Cardinals TE Charles Clay Hitting Open Market as Veteran Asset

After a relatively productive 2019 season with the Arizona Cardinals, tight end Charles Clay is back in the unrestricted free-agent pool with years of experience and leadership to provide.

Mason Kern

ILB Joe Walker Elevates with Cardinals in Contract Year

Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Joe Walker heavily increased his productivity in 2019 prior to the unrestricted free agency period that opens on March 18

Mason Kern

Cardinals Likely to Lose Running Back Kenyan Drake in Free Agency

After a breakout season with the Arizona Cardinals after being traded mid-year from the Miami Dolphins, running back Kenyan Drake is poised for a big contract.

Howard Balzer

Center A.Q. Shipley Hoping to Finish Career with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have to decide between re-signing consistent starting center A.Q. Shipley or transitioning to another option like Mason Cole

Mason Kern

Arizona Cardinals Free Agency Preview

The Arizona Cardinals have multiple holes they need to fill on both sides of the ball in free agency to become more competitive and build around franchise quarterback Kyler Murray. There are also decisions to be made about their own free agents set to hit the unrestricted market.

Howard Balzer

