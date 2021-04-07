Arizona Cardinals Tweak Contract of Rodney Hudson ... Again

NewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+SI.COM
Rodney Hudson Contract Restructured . . . Again

The Arizona Cardinals restructured OL Rodney Hudson’s contract for the second time, eliminating a voidable year and guaranteeing him money in 2022.
The Cardinals have done some additional tinkering to the contract of center Rodney Hudson, who was acquired last month in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The adjusted contract doesn’t change for this season what AllCardinals reported when Hudson’s deal had three voidable years added after the final season of his previous contract, which was 2022.

The Cardinals previously converted $8.8 million of Hudson's 2021 base salary ($9.55 million) and workout bonus ($350,000) into a singing bonus so his salary-cap charge was reduced from $9.9 million to $2.86 million for this year.

In the subsequent restructure, the Cardinals guaranteed $6.1 million of his 2022 base salary of $10.85 million, but only $1 million is fully guaranteed with $5 million becoming guaranteed if he is on the roster on the fifth day of the 2022 league year.

The cap charge remains at $12.1 million for 2022.

In addition, the first of three voidable years becomes “real,” although there is no guaranteed money. The new deal carries an $8.25 million base salary in 2023 plus a $1 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the league year. The scheduled cap hit for 2023 is $11.01 million.

Also added to his contract was a not-likely-to-be-earned Pro-Bowl incentive of $100,000 for 2021 and 2022. Should Hudson make the Pro Bowl for the 2021 season, the 2022 bonus would then become likely to be earned.

Last season, the AFC elected centers for the Pro Bowl were Maurkice Pouncey of the Steelers and Ryan Kelly of the Colts, while Philadelphia’s Jason Kelce and Detroit’s Frank Ragnow were elected in the NFC.

