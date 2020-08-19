Cardinals Relishing 'Deeper' Inside Linebacker Room

Save for five specific instances, Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim left press boxes after losses last season with a recurring thought in mind: Fix the defense. Coordinator Vance Joseph dealt with personnel issues stemming from several injuries and a suspension. However, even when healthy and available, the franchise did not have the right pieces for his 3-4 defense.

Entering the offseason, that was Keim's objective No. 1. While that was a primary focus, he ended up also re-tooling the team's offense with one move — you know the one.

Via free agency, the Cardinals targeted their front seven with additions of breakout defensive lineman Jordan Phillips from the Buffalo Bills, outside linebacker and former Detroit Lions team captain Devon Kennard and inside linebacker and Atlanta Falcons 2019 team-leader in tackles De'Vondre Campbell. On paper, Arizona added massive production from seasoned veterans who are capable of having a major impact in the right system.

Pair that with returning standout linebackers Chandler Jones on the outside and Jordan Hicks on the interior and the Cardinals linebacker corps looks like a force to be reckoned with. And that is not accounting for the NFL Draft.

The Cardinals picked up an additional fourth-round pick in the trade with the Houston Texans for DeAndre Hopkins (yes, the aforementioned offensive revamp). With those two selections, they added two defensive linemen in Utah's Leki Fotu and LSU's Rashard Lawrence.

Elsewhere in the draft, Arizona used its first-round, No. 8 overall pick on Clemson's Isaiah Simmons, who has been praised for his positional flexibility. The Cardinals are starting him off at inside linebacker. He was not the only player at that position selected, either, as the franchise chose California's Evan Weaver — the FBS tackles leader last season — in the sixth round.

As a result of this overhaul, optimism is high from within the organization, especially for one group in particular.

"Those inside (linebacker) guys, our room just got a lot deeper through the draft, through free agency," Kingsbury told reporters after practice Wednesday. "De'Vondre, I mean, his intensity, his focus, his athleticism has been awesome. He's been locked in from Day 1 getting here and to have that type of length and athleticism in our league with the dynamic tight ends that we have to cover is what we need. And then you throw in Isaiah, you draft Evan, you have Hicks here, you have Tanner (Vallejo) here, [Ezekiel Turner].

"There's a lot of quality players that have played a lot of snaps in this league. And so it's been fun to see that position progress and we just have to be creative. And a guy like Isaiah, how do you get him on the field to maximize his athleticism, but not overwhelm him with scheme? And that's the the million-dollar question we're working through right now."

Due to a lack of traditional offseason training programs as a result of COVID-19, preseason training camp has been the first taste of live football for each of the team's new additions not conducted in a virtual setting. While this makes the transition naturally more difficult, players are taking it in stride. It is a reality that is league-wide and the teams that adapt best will have the most success this upcoming season.

"I think it's going along smoothly," Campbell said Wednesday. "They're doing a good job of just making sure everybody is learning at a good pace and not giving us too much at one time because this is a different year, different than any year I've ever been a part of. We haven't had an offseason at all. So, in reality for someone like me, I'm kind of behind in terms of learning my teammates, learning who I'm playing with, but I think we're getting better daily."

For veterans coming from other teams, establishing a presence and role is paramount in order to gain respect and help usher in the standards for how a position room will operate. For Campbell, his process is to show out on the field.

"I think the biggest thing is just being yourself and understanding your role and just earning your respect through the way you play and the way you compete every day," he said. "I've been around long enough to understand that talking doesn't mean anything. People respect you based off of actions."

As for rookies, the lack of preseason games robs critical reps that lead to expedited development. It has led to an increase in the importance of training habits and time spent with coaches and other players.

"Guys like Jordan Hicks, De'Vondre Campbell, those guys are real pros," Weaver said Wednesday. "They've got a lot of years in the league, a lot of experience. A guy in my situation is trying to pick their brain, figure out what they know and go from there. Every little question that I can ask, every little detail I can get out of them is something that's going to help my game. And I feel like if I just keep doing that, keep playing ball, keep doing what the coaches are telling me to do, play my job and don't worry about anybody else (it will lead to success). I can only control what I can control and guys like Jordan and De'Vondre are great leaders and they're going to help me through the rest of this training camp."

With the season on fast approach, the Cardinals inside linebackers — and other position groups, as well — are eager to prove the hype surrounding the team on paper is no fluke. They just want to get on the field and show it.