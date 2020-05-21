Robert Alford Anxious to Get Back on the Grass ... Field, That Is

Robert Alford is anxious.

Now entering his eighth season, after the cornerback’s first six were spent with the Atlanta Falcons, Alford signed with the Cardinals on Feb. 8 of last year, two days after being released from Atlanta.

He had two years and $17 million remaining on his Falcons deal, but as long as he is with the Cardinals all season he will have made $15 million in the first two years of the three-year contract he signed. His base salary and workout bonus totals $6 million this season with a scheduled $7 million in compensation in 2021.

For Alford, however, it’s about playing meaningful reps on the field, something he wasn’t able to do last season.

In a Tuesday training-camp practice two days before a preseason game against the formerly-known Oakland Raiders (who moved to Las Vegas), Alford and wide receiver Damiere Byrd got mixed up awkwardly and the result was a season-ending broken leg for Alford.

Still, he made effective use of his time. Alford told reporters in a Wednesday videoconference, “When I was out, I still treated it like I was actually going into a game setting each and every week like I was playing. I was still going to meetings. I was still going to practice. I just made sure that I was still in tune with the team.”

Injured players often talk about feeling like an outcast, but not Alford.

“I didn't want to let the injury keep me away and make me feel like I wasn't a part of the team,” he said. “I was still going through everything like I was still playing. So pretty much, I'm on top of the playbook. Everything is second nature to me now. Even with this (COVID-19) pandemic, I don't feel like it stopped me. I feel like it helped a lot because I'm still able to do the things that I want to do and still able to watch extra film and just get to be a better player.”

During the last two months, he said that he has been working out in Atlanta and has access to weights, as well as two grass and two turf fields if it rains.

“Pretty much I'm at home," he said. "Just grind and then wait for the opportunity to get back to work with my brothers.”

Alford said it took about two months to totally recover from the injury and he says now, “I feel like I'm 100 percent. I'm good and I'm able to do everything that I want to do and I'm back to full (strength) and like I said once before, I'm just ready to get back out there on the grass with my brothers and push toward this goal that we have as a team.”